Walker County has been chosen to receive Phase 37 in the amount $19,832, as well as a unique phase named “CARES” with $28,274 to support emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representative from the Salvation Army, American Red Cross, United Jewish Communities, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; and, United Way of America. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of Walker County Judge Danny Pierce, Father Fred Valone (Catholic Charities), Dave Smith (Ministerial Alliance), Frank Ivory (Senior Center of Walker county), Fay Earls (Riverside Crisis Closet) and Joe Smith (Salvation Army) will determine how the funds awarded to Walker County are distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capacity to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs and if they are a private voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.
Walker County has distributed emergency food and shelter funds previously to Good Shepherd Mission, Senior Center of Walker County and Riverside Crisis Closet.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Rev. Dave Smith, the director of Good Shepherd Mission via P.O.Box 7281, Huntsville, Texas 77342 or e-mail: gsmission@suddenlink.net. The application deadline is May 4.
This year’s award of Phase 37 was increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus response. These funds cannot be used to supplement already FEMA funded situations or organizations and the local board will determine best use of funds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.