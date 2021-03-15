The Walker Commissioners Court has passed a pair of interlocal agreements that will give local law enforcement the option to have autopsies performed in Fort Bend and Harris county.
Left without a medical examiner for years, Walker County has had to transport deceased bodies involved in a crime to either Montgomery County or Dallas County. However, due to capacity issues with the Montgomery County Forensic Services Department, local officials have been left without a viable backup option.
Justice of the Peace Steve Fisher (Pct. 1) said that he recently came into a situation where the only option was to transport a body to Dallas to get an autopsy, costing the county hundreds of dollars in additional expenses.
“I responded to a scene and went to order an autopsy, but Montgomery County was full,” Fisher told the commissioners Court on Monday. “We used to use Harris County and Fort Bend County, but noticed that we didn’t have agreements with them.”
Fort Bend County will charge Walker county $2,600 for each autopsy and $850 for external examination, while Harris County will charge $2,887 and $1,161, respectively.
In other business, commissioners gave approval to the reclassification of Captain Tim Whitecotton’s position at the Walker County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Clint McRae said that Whitecotton will serve as the newly created chief deputy position at the sheriff’s office in order to help oversee local task force partnerships.
Other items approved by commissioners included:
• Extending disaster declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic and the winter storm.
• Renewing a contract with Rapiscan Service for courthouse security.
• Appointing Trey Wharton to the TIRZ Board.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.