Walker County added 30 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, while the state confirmed 81 additional virus-related deaths.
The new COVID-19 cases brought Walker County’s total to 4,585 according to the daily report from the county’s office of emergency management. Nearly 2,600 cases have been from community members, while 2,000 were from offenders within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. Approximately 815 cases are still marked active.
With 81 more virus-related deaths among Texas residents, the total rose to 17,595 Tuesday. Nearly 875,000 cases have been reported statewide, with over 95,000 cases still active.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.31% in Tuesday's report, up from 6.39% the month prior.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Free COVID-19 testing is being held from 4-8 p.m. on weekdays, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital Clinic.
For more information on other local testing sites, go to www.COVIDTest.TDEM.Texas.gov.
