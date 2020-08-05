Local public health officials reported two new deaths attributed to the coronavirus disease and 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The Walker County Office of Emergency Management showed 34 deaths as of Wednesday, which is an increase of two. There have now been 1,157 total community cases, which is an increase of 83 from the same time last week.
Active cases have held steady over the past week and now total 682. Another 11 recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 475.
Across the state, Texas health officials reported over 8,700 confirmed new coronavius cases Wednesday as a convention center in the hard-hit Rio Grande Valley opened as a makeshift hospital for COVID-19 patients.
The Department of State Health Services on Wednesday reported 235 confirmed new deaths from the virus that has taken a particularly grim toll along the Texas border.
The total number of cases reported since the outbreak began in March is almost 460,000 with the death toll approaching 7,500, state officials said. Almost 137,000 cases remain active, with almost 8,450 cases requiring hospitalization, down from just over 8,600 on Tuesday. The testing positivity rate has climbed to 15.88% as of Tuesday, the most recent figure available.
The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
