The sounds of the season are set to fill the Old Town Theatre.
Old Town Theatre will host ‘Tonkin around the Christmas tree,’ with Randall King and Jake Worthington Sunday night at 7 p.m., featuring classic country music and holiday favorites.
“These are a couple of very talented, young artists on the come-up,” C2 Entertainment owner Clay Coursey said. “They have a pretty large following and have made their mark by performing and writing their own music.”
King, born and raised in the West Texas plains, is a fourth-generation hay hauler, whose experiences led to music about southern heritage and family roots. His traditional country style was inspired by legends, including Keith Whitley, George Strait and Alan Jackson. King has built a following by staying true to the classic roots of the genre and disregarding radio-country.
“You will definitely not hear the pop-country that takes over the Billboard charts when it comes to King,” Coursey added. “He is very authentic and has a deep love of music and tradition.”
Taking a different approach, Worthington got his big break in 2014, being crowned runner-up on “The Voice.” During his time on the show, he saw three of his songs reach the top-20 on the Billboard charts and growing a social media following of more than 250,000.
In October 2015, Worthington released his first EP debuting at No. 16 Billboard Heat Seekers and No. 44 Billboard Country Albums. He is currently working on his debut album, set to be released in 2020.
“Worthington is really the fresh-face in the genre and he has really taken it by storm,” Coursey said. “He came on the scene in a pretty unique way and he has a massive following, which we hope to see during the show.”
Tickets are available at www.outhousetickets.com for $10 or at the door for $12. VIP meet and greet tickets are also available for $20.
“This is a great event to bring the community together and remind them of the reason for the season,” Coursey added. “We enjoy having wonderful events here and hope to keep it up and continue the growth.”
