Country music star Glen Templeton to play at Old Town Theatre

Hold onto your hats and dust off your cowboy boots — Nashville recording artist Glen Templeton is heading to Huntsville.
The rising star in the country-and-western music scene will perform at Old Town Theatre in Downtown Huntsville on Friday.
A staple to the Texas country music scene, Templeton bases his music on the works of country music icon Conway Twitty. In fact, Templeton was hand-picked by Twitty’s children to perform as the hall of famer in a touring musical tribute to their father.
“I cut my teeth with big-stage performances while performing as Conway,” Templeton said. “So it’s safe to say that my music is just like Conway’s. It’s a real blend of crowd pleasing music.”
Templeton has amassed an immeasurable number of faithful fans and followers, contributing to millions of streams on Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube, while simultaneously securing No. 1 spots on the radio charts, including Sirius XM, with good-time anthems like “Ball Cap”.
“I’ve toured in every state in the continental US and have performed in shows from Las Vegas to every rodeo fair and festival in between,” Templeton added.
However, his touring schedule took a big hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year was projected to be the biggest touring season we’ve ever had, and that kind of got shut down,” the country music star added. “But, we’ve still been able to provide music for the fans that we have out there. Regardless of what’s going on in the world, we still have to have music. It’s a language that speaks to people and it’s a language of unity.”
Though he is a native of Nashville, Templeton is a frequent to the Texas touring cycle, with frequent stops across South Texas.
“I spent many years touring all over the country and it took me 15 years to find out that there was so much tradition in the state of Texas when it comes to country music,” Templeton said. Nearly 90% of my touring comes in the state of Texas, so when I tough through there I always feel like I’m at home.”
Tickets to Friday’s show start at $20 and can be purchased at outhousetickets.com. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.