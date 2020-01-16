Councilman: Fire department is understaffed

Is the Huntsville Fire Department adequately staffed?
That question was a heated topic of conversation during the Huntsville City Council’s final night of its strategic planning Thursday night. The strategic planning sessions are used by the city council to layout staff and council initiatives for 2020.
Currently, the fire department operates with less than 20 full-time firefighters — nearly 40 short of standards set by the National Fire Protection Association. According to Huntsville Fire Chief Greg Mathis, NFPA recommends the department employ four staff members on each fire apparatus.
“I don’t people realize how short we are at all,” councilmember Russell Humphrey (Ward 2) said. “We’ve been fortunate and blessed for the fire department to be doing what they have been able to do with as few resources they have been given. When it comes to it we have to put more firemen's feet on the ground.”
To fully staff all stations, city manager Aron Kulhavy said it would cost the city an estimated $3 million annually — accounting for nearly 20 cents per $100 valuation in additional property taxes.
“We have a lot of different avenues we are using to try to staff the best way we can. But it is becoming more and more difficult to get volunteer firefighters,” Mathis added.
City officials hope that funding from the Staffing for Adequate Fire & Emergency Response Grant will help fix the issue. However, the city has been denied for the grant the past two years.
“The SAFER grant is very competitive, as you are competing against stations from across the country,” grants manager Kristie Hadnot said. “One thing I think we have to our advantage is that we can go in and show exactly what we are needing. However, I think we need to be asking for more.”
“I think it’s somewhat disingenuous to build a new fire facility and not give the fire department the staff it needs,” councilmember Dee Howard Mullins added. “We need to give this our attention this year.”
Other items added to the city’s strategic plan includes:
• Explore the opportunity for additional school resource officers in conjunction with Huntsville ISD.
• Enter into an agreement with a provider for animal shelter services.
• Consider usage opportunities for nearly $3 million of debt.
• Budget for the design and acquire property for the extension of Ravenwood Village Drive, an estimated $3.5 million expense.
• Demolish and/or force repair on abandoned buildings on Hwy. 75, Hwy. 30 and US 190.
• Budget for the construction of a skate park, a near $50,000 expense.
The strategic plan is expected to be put in front of the Huntsville City Council for final approval on Feb. 4.
