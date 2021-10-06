Council votes down skate park expansion

Isaiah Adeoye | For The ItemABOVE: Huntsville Mayor Andy Brauninger cuts the red ribbon to signify the grand opening of the city’s new skate park at Eastham Thomason Park. He was surrounded by city leaders and members of the Huntsville Parks Department. During the event, nearly 50 local children were provided with a free skateboard.LEFT: Professional skateboarders from Boards for Bros. test out the city of Huntsville’s new skate park.See more on 3A and at www.itemonline.com