Council votes down skate park expansion

HUNTSVILLE — Skaters will have to wait on a park expansion.
The Huntsville City Council on Tuesday voted 6-2 against a 2,800 square foot expansion to the newest addition to the city’s park system. The skate park, which opened less than two months ago at Eastham-Thomason Park in the heart of the city, has seen a higher than expected usage.
However, the proposed expansion from council member Burt Lyle would have doubled the city’s budget for park expansion, and allocate $30,000 towards it. Lyle and Vicki McKenzie were the lone council members to vote in favor of the expansion, while Daiquiri Beebe abstained from the discussion and vote due to a conflict of interest with her business BB's Boards.
“This is one of the most positive things that we have done for kids in this city,” Lyle said. “I drive by it every day and there are kids there every time.”
The current 3,200 square-foot skate park is comprised of terrain with ledges, rails and ramps. However, supporters say that the city needs to add additional concrete around the park’s pad to allow space for beginners to skate.
Council members rebutted the non-budgeted addition, which was presented just two weeks after the city council approved $15,000 for skate park upgrades with its 2021-22 fiscal year budget.
“We are just throwing money at a skate park that just got there. It should get in line with parks CIP projects,” council member Blake Irving said.
“That park was designed with input from the people that were interested in it,” council member Russell Humphrey added. “It’s not even complete yet, and we’re already wanting to throw $30,000 more into it. We need to let it be used for a little while and try to budget an expansion in the next budget year.”
COUNCIL DISCUSSES NEW ADVISORY BOARD
The city of Huntsville is looking to add a 14th advisory board.
During Tuesday’s meeting council members were presented with a proposal that would create an advisory board for Bruce Brothers Huntsville Regional Airport. City manager Aron Kulhavy said that the seven-person board will oversee the city’s interest at the airport.
The proposal comes nearly a year after city leaders finalized a master plan that called for a future runway expansion, amongst other projects.
“The master plan outlined a lot of things that can be done at our facility to take it to the next level and capitalize on it more than we are doing now,” Kulhavy told the council.
The advisory board will be appointed by the mayor and ratified by the city council.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is set for Oct. 19.
