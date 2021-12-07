HUNTSVILLE — Single-family home development in Huntsville is reaching record levels.
In just two years the among of permits issued for single-family homes has quadrupled from 46 in 2019 to over 200 this year. This has prompted expanded discussions for the creation of Municipal Utility Districts.
A Municipal Utility District, or MUD, is a political subdivision with taxing power to provide water, sewage, drainage and other services within its boundaries. MUDs are sometimes annexed by their home cities. They can be created by cities, the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality or state lawmakers.
The Huntsville City Council and state lawmakers have already granted approval for a MUD in southern Huntsville, with another in the northern part of the city receiving preliminary approval. However, city manager Aron Kulhavy notes that more could be on the way.
“We have two to three developers that are interested in doing projects in Huntsville and are requesting to form a special district,” he said. “This is something that is still very new to us in Huntsville.”
Tonight, council members will discuss the special district, along with the advantages and disadvantages of a MUD or Public Improvement District, or PID.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Huntsville City Hall. A workshop to discuss the city’s construction projects will proceed the meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting will be streamed online at huntsvilletx.gov.
