The Huntsville City Council saw a first glimpse of redistricting plans for the city’s four wards during Tuesday’s meeting.
The city is required to undergo redistricting following the completion of each decennial United States Census, to divide the city’s growing population into four relatively equal wards.
In October, members of the City Council approved a $15,000 contract with Olson and Olson LLP – the same law firm that has built the ward map the past two decades – to again carry out the task.
In determining the number of voters for each ward, the raw census numbers were used for the total population, subtracting the prison unit population to reflect the net number of the voting population in a ward. The voting population in each ward must be within 5% of the average voting population of 9,936.
While Ward 3 and Ward 4 fell within the threshold, Ward 1 and Ward 2 required redistricting, as Ward 2 exceeded the average. The ward boundary lines for 1 and 2 will be shifted at Highway 75 East on Bowers Road, south on Avenue I back to Highway 75 North and then south on Lake Road to Nottingham, extending west to the original boundary line.
“Essentially, we are taking about 2,800 people from multi-family housing located on Lake Road and Avenue M and moving that from Ward 2 to Ward 1, and that will have all of the populations of the various wards meet the requirements under the state law,” said Aron Kulhavy, Huntsville city manager. “This time, thankfully, it is a very simple process.”
Once adopted, the proposed revised districts will be in place for the next ward election in 2023.
CONSENT AGENDA ITEMS PASS UNANIMOUSLY
All consent agenda items were passed unanimously, including authorizing the city manager to submit an application for the Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funds for the Community Resiliency Program and adopt Resolution 2022-01. The grant would be used to cover the expenses for the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center project.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center project was approved a year ago, with plans to renovate the existing facilities and add a new building. However, the rising cost of supplies and overwhelming demand has held the project back, as the city grappled with a way to fulfill the project without exceeding their budget.
During the last City Council meeting, the councilmembers opted to allow staff to apply for CARES Act funding to cover the entire project. Should the grant fall through, the city will shift to advertise for bids and move forward with construction of the project, knowing that amendment to the budget would be needed upon receiving bids.
“We honestly think that this grant is retrofitted specifically for our MLK Community Center project,” said Kristie Hadnot, the City of Huntsville grants manager.
With the threshold of the grant, she intends to apply for the whole $3.8 million to cover the renovation of the existing facility, as well as construction of the new facility.
“I’m very confident that this grant will be funded, we check all of the boxes for this grant and so far, all of the other municipalities that are interested in this grant are nowhere near shovel-ready in moving the project forward like we are because we have been working on this for quite a while now,” Hadnot said.
This particular grant requires a public hearing or comment period, accepting comments on the application submission or the project itself whether good or bad, up until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“There is a lot of COVID money that has been floating about and our opportunities have been limited, but I feel that this particular program gives us an edge where we can actually get our hands into the pot and utilize the money we can get off of this to help our community to grow, but also, to revitalize an essential part of Huntsville,” Hadnot said. “I know there’s a lot of development that’s coming into town, so we want to do what we can to make the entire community as viable and as beautiful as possible. I think we can start with that MLK Community Center just because I know there is a lot of use and a lot of life left there.”
“We’re super excited about this project,” Mayor Andy Brauninger said. “I think we have the best possible person to guide this grant through with Kristie.”
APPOINTMENTS TO CITY OF HUNTSVILLE AIRPORT ADVISORY BOARD PASSES UNANIMOUSLY
The City Council unanimously passed the appointment of Scott Brega, Phillip Bruns, Russel Cooper, Wade Gillasppie, Greg Smith, Russell Humphrey and Bert Lyle to the Huntsville Airport Advisory Board.
NEXT MEETING
The Huntsville Planning Commission will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Huntsville City Hall. The next scheduled meeting of the Huntsville City Council is scheduled for Jan. 18.
