HUNTSVILLE — The City Council postponed an ordinance vote Tuesday that would have prohibited developers from clear-cutting historic and protected trees within the city of Huntsville.
The dais was going back and forth for nearly an hour after former city councilmember and local developer Tyler McCaffety questioned if certain measures in the ordinance would hinder future development.
Under the ordinance, developers will be required to apply for a tree removal permit before cutting protected trees or face a minimum fine of $200 per infraction. The proposed rules will also allow a city-employed arborist or planning official to issue a stop-work order if developers don’t adhere to the ordinance.
According to state law, the ordinance would exempt single-family owner-occupied homes that sit on lots under a single acre. However, rental properties would have to adhere to the new rules. Developers also won’t be forced to replace trees found on the portion of a building site on which building improvements will be erected.
“What we have here is an invasion of personal property rights,” McCaffety said. “I personally am not going to cut down every tree on my property, but that doesn’t give me the right to push what I want on someone else.”
“Everyone talks about developers and subdivisions, but no one is talking about a guy with a single acre and five acres that needs to go cut a tree. This is not just written for the developer that wants to clear-cut 100 acres, it is written for every single landowner that has property in this city.”
The proposed policy was built by city staff after city council members asked for new rules that would mitigate widespread clear-cutting for development. Development Services Director Kevin Byal said that city staff cherry-picked the best parts of tree ordinances in surrounding cities to develop the ordinance.
“Many didn’t give an allowance for trees taken out for roadways. This ordinance also gives developers credit for replacement scenarios,” he noted. “We don’t want to be onerous to developers, but help halt the clear-cutting of properties.”
However, many on the dais disagreed.
“This ordinance is not only an invasion of our personal space, but it goes against our economic development opportunities by adding the cost to do business,” councilmember Russell Humphrey said. “I welcome any developers and don’t think that anybody would oppose our tax base being built up.”
The ordinance identifies 21 protected tree species, while also exempting eight species of invasive trees.
“Most people say that they moved here because of the landscape and the beauty of the city,” councilmember Dee Howard Mullins added. “This is not an attempt to discourage development, but a policy to let developers understand what our priorities are.”
The city council voted 7-2 to postpone the vote and retool the ordinance for future consideration.
