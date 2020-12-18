Huntsville ISD officials on Thursday pitched the benefits of starting the 2020-21 school year in early August and building in nearly 10 extra instructional days that could be easily wiped out if campuses are closed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In a presentation to the HISD Board of Trustees, Chief Academic Officer Marcus Forney said that his main goal when creating a schedule is to “get as much instructional minutes in as possible.”
“One thing I like about this (proposed) calendar is the number of instructional minutes, because it gives us additional flexibility for weather or COVID-19,” Forney said. “We also tried to fix some issues that we have found to blend the nine-week grading period at the elementary level and the six-week grading period at the secondary level.”
Forney said that multiple groups have been discussing up to 12 versions of the calendar, with the proposed calendar starting classes in early August. However, the calendar that is expected to be presented publicly next month, will include multiple three and four day weekends for students at multiple points throughout the year.
Under state law, districts are required to operate for at least 75,600 minutes in a school year. However, due to the Huntsville ISD designation as a District of Innovation, district officials are given more flexibility on when to start and end the school year. Approximately 80 percent of districts in Texas have received the designation, which was also renewed by HISD on Thursday.
The completed calendar is expected to be presented to the HISD Board of Trustees on Jan. 21.
