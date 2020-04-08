Coronavirus pandemic slows census response

The 2020 Census was already set to be a challenge, but the COVID-19 outbreak has further complicated the count.
Census invitations to rural areas and in-person activities have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, concerning local officials who want to ensure that everybody needs to be counted in the upcoming census. To off-set the impact on census information, officials are utilizing social media and the internet to encourage participation in the census. This information is crucial to ensure that proper funding is sent to certain areas based on population and need.
“The virus has been a challenge for me to get the word out about census participation,” city council member Dee Howard Mullins said. “I have been using emails and Facebook to let the community know about the importance of participation. However, many older residents do not use the internet, whereas young people are very heavy internet users, so I am focusing on the middle group. This census was set to be mostly answered online, so we want to ensure that that is possible.”
The United States Census has been a tradition since 1790, to ensure the population is counted every ten years. In fact, a census is mentioned in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution. The census is also crucial to determine how federal funding is distributed to states and communities, based on population and demographics. The data also determines the number of congressional seats are delegated.
“Census data is important to determine funding for schools, roads, legislative representation and federal funding,” Mullins added. “We want everybody in the community to participate and be counted. Even non-citizens need to be counted. If you live here, fill out the census.”
According to census data, 46.2% of respondents nationwide have participated in the census, whereas 41.63% of Texans have participated. However, Walker County is behind pace with only 30.5% of Walker County residents responding.
The coronavirus outbreak has highlighted the importance of being counted as federal funds are distributed in national crises and disasters.
“One of the issues with getting Huntsville counted is our demographics,” Mullins said. “We have the university and the prison and their respective hiring needs and things are always changing. Additionally, we have many elderly citizens who we also need to ensure are counted.”
To participate in the census online, visit www.2020census.gov.
