Coronavirus deaths are rising in nearly two-thirds of American states as a winter surge pushes the overall toll toward 400,000 amid warnings that a new, highly contagious variant is taking hold.
As Americans observed a national holiday Monday, some governors pleaded with federal authorities to curtail travel from countries where new variants are spreading.
The U.S. government has already curbed travel from some of the places where the new variants are spreading — such as Britain and Brazil — and recently it announced that it would require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for anyone flying into the country.
But the new variant seen in Britain is already spreading in the U.S., and the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has warned that it will probably become the dominant version in the country by March. The CDC said the variant is about 50% more contagious than the virus that is causing the bulk of cases in the U.S.
While the variant does not cause more severe illness, it has been blamed for causing more hospitalizations and deaths because it spreads more easily. State officials have confirmed three cases of the variant in Texas.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported that 13,858 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized across the state Monday. Hospitalizations in the region also remained above Gov. Greg Abbot’s 15% threshold, with COVID-19 patients taking up 20.19% of hospital beds in the Houston metropolitan trauma service area.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins say there have been more than 32,600 COVID-19 related deaths in Texas, the third highest death count in the country.
Johns Hopkins says that over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Texas has increased by 4,274.4, an increase of 22.9%.
Amid the surge, a vast effort is underway to get Americans vaccinated, but the campaign is off to an uneven start. According to the latest federal data, about 31.2 million doses of vaccine have been distributed, but only about 10.6 million people have received at least one dose.
Updates from the Walker County Office of Emergency Management were not made available Monday due to the MLK holiday.
