Coronavirus cases are continuing to climb at Sam Houston State University, with more than 230 students testing positive for COVID-19 since the start of on-campus classes last month.
The school's COVID-19 dashboard shows that 63 students at the Huntsville campus have reported a positive test over the past week, bringing the total number of cases since Aug. 17 — when the fall semester began — to 230.
Those numbers do not include the 101 students, faculty or staff who tested positive prior to the start of on-campus classes.
The university remains at a Level 2 response, which utilizes increased distance learning and limits usage of communal areas.
More information on COVID-19 at Sam Houston State can be found at shsu.edu/katsafe.
