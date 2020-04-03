Girl Scouts USA has extended their cookie season and launched an online sales platform in an effort to bring the community together and support our local heroes.
Though the Girl Scouts have always supported the military and, more recently hometown heroes post Hurricane Harvey, the scouts have expanded their spotlight to shine on sanitation workers, food suppliers and other everyday heroes that are often overlooked in the community.
The initiative comes in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which in addition to threatening the future of local businesses and jobs, has vitally effected the future of local Girl Scout troops.
As of March 14, Girl Scouts of America put a stop to cookie sales across the United States, the profits from which sustains the future of local scout programs. The halt on operations came just ten days before the end of cookie season, leaving the San Jacinto Council sitting on 32,000 cases of unsold cookies.
Locally, Arlt’s troop still has over 600 boxes of cookies to sell, however among the 10 troops in the community covering New Waverly, Huntsville and Trinity, an estimated couple thousand boxes remained unsold.
“It directly affects our girls programming … Whatever we earn from the cookie season goes to pay for everything next year which could mean that open jobs don’t get filled or that they have to cut back on things because our cookie sales didn’t happen,” community leader Jamie Fox Arlt said.
Girl Scouts USA recently launched an online platform in an effort to sell the remaining boxes of cookies, while supporting the local heroes that continue to support the community during these unprecedented times.
“With this initiative they also want to reach out to any healthcare workers that we might know, any of the grocery store workers, the people that are really out there working and keeping things going for us while this pandemic is going on,” Arlt said.
Site visitors will be directed to their local council page through which they can choose between purchasing cookies for themselves, to donate to a hometown hero or simply to donate money towards a first responder care package.
Cookie sales have been extended through April 26 to try to sell out of their stock, however cookie lovers might be able to purchase their favorite Thin Mints for much longer if stock continues to remain unsold.
“Our girls will always push through, and it could be that we might be selling cookies this summer to keep slowly building down that stock of cookies we have,” Arlt said.
Many of Arlt’s scouts are in need of financial aid to be in the Girl Scouts program, which is why the cookie sales are so important to local troops. The profits go towards donations towards local charities, group trips and their selected badge programs which will now be completed online through virtual Girl Scout meetings in order to sustain social distancing practices.
“We’re going to put together badge work in a bag for our troops and leave them at our meeting location for our parents to come by and pick them up or we can drop them on their porches so our girls are earning their badges even through this time,” Arlt said.
To purchase cookies or donate online, visit the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council web page.
