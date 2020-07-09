Congressman works to reassure Texans as COVID-19 cases rise

Although the numbers of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in Texas, Congressman Kevin Brady sought to reassure his constituents Wednesday, saying hospitals in the region are prepared with surge plans and capable of adding more beds and staffing.
"It is important that America opens safely and responsibly … that we achieve healthy lives and a healthy economy,” said Brady, who also serves on President Donald Trump’s reopening task force. “It’s clear that Texas achieved this in Phase 1 and 2, but in Phase 3 we experienced a flare-up, which is not unexpected, but something that we have to take seriously.”
Under the third phase of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening plan, all businesses were able to increase capacity to 50% on June 3, including bars that were swiftly shut down again at the end of the month. Last week, Abbott required residents in counties with more than 20 active cases of COVID-19 to wear face coverings when inside of a building open to the public and outdoors when social distancing is not possible.
“I believe that the governor's response is correct,” Brady noted. “He said from the beginning that the reopening would be based on current health conditions. Luckily, our Houston-area hospitals are over-prepared with surge plans and are capable of adding more capacity and staffing if needed.”
The local congressman added that area hospitals are seeing an increase in younger patients, who have shorter stays than older patients. However, he noted that “we have to take this flare up seriously, because the number of cases and demands on the hospitals aren’t sustainable.”
In Walker County, residents in their 20s account for 34.4% of the total reported cases, with residents over the age of 60 make up only 9.77%.
“Thankfully Texas continues to have the safest fatality per capita rate of the 10 largest states,” Brady added. “Reopening states that are leading the economic reopening have safer death rates than the lockdown states.
“I’m hopeful with less politics, more science and common sense behaviors that we can tamp down this virus in the next few weeks in the Houston region.”
MORE HELP IS ON THE WAY?
Brady, who was one of the lead negotiators for the CARES Act, noted that Congress is working towards a new stimulus bill by the end of the month.
“The sense is that the president is leaning towards another round of stimulus checks, perhaps one that targets those in need,” he said. “We’ve learned a great deal on the economic side through this, but with that being said I anticipate another round of stimulus checks.”
The congressman noted that both the May and June jobs report “smashed expectations,” with the June report showing that nearly 40% of those who lost their jobs during the pandemic had reentered the workforce.
“What this indicates is that the recession is shallower than many economists predicted, and the basis for a solid recovery has a strong foundation. The trend is very encouraging.”
With the proposed stimulus package, Brady says that proposals could include a return-to-work bonus and a tax credit to help small businesses provide a healthy environment for their workers and customers.
COVID UPDATE
New cases of the coronavirus were just below yesterday’s record-high for new cases, with an additional 9,979 cases being reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services. Walker County added nine new community cases to the total, however 72% of it’s 665 cases remain active.
The true number of cases is likely much higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected and not feel sick.
Hospitalizations Wednesday were at 9,610, an increase of 324 from Tuesday.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the highly contagious virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
