Congressman demands public hearing for high-speed rail

A high-speed train between Dallas and Houston could be breaking ground this year.
However, one local congressman is wanting to tap the breaks on the project, as Texas Central Railroad works to obtain eminent domain power from Washington.
Currently, only two things stand in the way for Texas Central — rules from the Federal Railroad Administration on safety and the project’s environmental impacts. Local Congressman Kevin Brady, however, is wanting FRA administrator Ronald Batory to hold a public hearing in an effort to seek comments from landowners and local officials as to the impact the high-speed rail will have on rural counties.
“All we want is for our rural voices to be heard,” Brady said in a release. “Administrator Batory is committed to reaching out beyond just Dallas and Houston to hear directly from our landowners and community leaders about the impact on our rural communities including safety worries, damage to our rural countryside and documented questions about the financial shakiness of this controversial project.”
The approximately 240-mile high-speed rail line will offer a total travel time of 90 minutes between the two metros, with departures every 30 minutes during peak periods each day.
According to Texas Central, nearly 50,000 Texans travel back and forth between Houston and Dallas/ Fort Worth more than once a week.
The FRA is expected to announce its proposed rules in February.
Groups like ReRoute the Route, a coalition focused on ensuring the proposed high speed rail route is done in the safest, most economically feasible, and environmentally conscious way, or not at all, are supporting Brady’s effort to hold a public hearing for the landowners along the proposed route.
“This hearing will provide an opportunity for impacted Texans to share their concerns, and for the administration to understand there are major safety, environmental, and economic issues associated with Texas Central’s proposed plan. Our coalition looks forward to remaining active in this process,” said Taylor Ward, spokesperson for Reroute the Route.
Construction is expected to begin before the end of 2020 and will take place simultaneously along the entire route.
Texas Central is also in contract negotiations with Mass. Electric Constriction Co., which would install the Tokaido Shinkansen technology used by Central Japan Railway as well as safety elements of the project, including power, signaling and communications equipment. The company has worked on other transportation projects in Texas, including phase two of Houston’s Light Rail System and Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s green line light rail, according to Texas Central.
The project comes with a $12 billion price tag, which the company claims will be privately funded. The trains are expected to be fully operational by 2026.
