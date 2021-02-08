U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady on Monday defended his support for President Donald Trump, saying in a town hall that he stood by the former president all the way up to the Constitution.
The 13-term Republican lawmaker from The Woodlands also voiced his opposition to the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill and a Democrat-led initiative to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments. He also fielded questions on immigration reform, suppression of free speech and efforts from the Republican party to attract younger voters.
“I was frustrated with this election process, but objecting to those electors was not the right way to go about it. This was unconstitutional when the Democrats tried it, and I believe that it was unconstitutional when we tried it,” Brady said. “Our framers did not trust Congress to be the judge and jury of our elections.”
Monday’s town hall was Brady’s first public appearance in Walker County since he voted against impeaching Trump after the insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. Brady was one of 22 Texas Republicans to vote against impeachment, and has urged his Senate colleagues to “stay tight and insist that there be evidence and do the right thing and vote not to convict our president.”
Brady also addressed the unsupported claims of widespread election fraud that were asserted by Trump and his legal team.
“We all saw the allegations of fraud, but what we don’t know is how much of it happened,” he noted. “We don’t know that because we literally couldn’t find anyone to take a look at these allegations.”
He urged state and local lawmakers to “pull back the curtain” and fix issues with the election process.
“I think that there ought to be voter ID in every state in America,” Brady said. “It should also be really easy for Democrat and Republican poll watchers to watch the count, so that we can have confidence in our election system. I think that we have to rebuild the trust.”
Brady also expressed his concerns with President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief package, which includes $1,400 direct payments for most Americans, rental, food and childcare assistance and a minimum wage hike. It also includes $350 billion for first responders and other essential workers, as well as grants for small businesses, tribal governments and transit agencies.
“We have spent nearly $3.5 trillion to save small businesses, to help our hospital workers and get these amazing developments of a vaccine,” Brady said. “When you look at President Biden’s package, it does put money towards pushing out vaccines, but most of the $2 trillion is going to government agencies, special interest, payoffs to unions and a minimum wage increase. All of this stuff is bad.”
The long-term Texas congressman also discussed last week’s U.S. House vote to toss Rep. Taylor Greene of Georgia from both her committee assignments, an unprecedented punishment that Democrats said she’d earned by spreading hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
Brady called it an abuse of power. He also noted that Greene dissociated herself from her “words of the past.” Contradicting past social media posts, she said she believes the 9/11 attacks and mass school shootings were real and no longer believes QAnon conspiracy theories, which include lies about Democratic-run pedophile rings.
“She told us that she went down that path (QAnon) and realized that it was nothing but a bunch of lies and misinformation,’” Brady said about Taylor Green’s comments. “She asked us to judge her on her behavior in Congress, which is exactly the right thing to do.”
However, Brady’s key point of the day was to reunite the Republican Party.
“I know everyone is frustrated and everyone is angered. We didn’t win that last battle, but we can’t give up. The next battle has started and we have to wake up every day to stop these bad ideas,” he said. “If we are united we are unbeatable.”
