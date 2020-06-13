Confederate monument under scrutiny after George Floyd's death

The rapidly unfolding movement to pull down Confederate monuments around the U.S. in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of police has made its way to Huntsville.
Protests — and in some cases, acts of vandalism — have taken place in cities such as Boston, New York, Dallas, Houston, College Station and Huntsville spurring an intense re-examination of racial injustices. Community members remain divided, however, when it comes to Huntsville’s Confederate monument, which is located on the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse.
The Huntsville monument — erected in 1956 on the north-side of the courthouse lawn — became a part of the community’s public memorials in the height of the Jim Crow Era. In fact, it was built two years after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown v. Board of Education, which marked a turning point in the history of race relations by removing constitutional sanctions for segregation by race.
Huntsville resident Ken Smith, whose direct descendants fought for the Confederacy in the 53rd Georgia Infantry, has a unique perspective on the matter.
“I have walked battlefields where he fought and I have looked at monuments to both Confederate and Union dead, built on those battlefields in the 1880s, when the men and their sacrifices were still fresh,” Smith said in a letter to The Item. “It was put up in 1956 by people stubbornly holding on to Jim Crow and southern segregation,” Smith added. “It is a statement about the policy and beliefs of the people of Huntsville in 1956.”
Supporters of the Confederate monument have argued that it is an important reminder of history; opponents contend that it glorifies those who went to war against the U.S. to preserve slavery.
“Too many people are getting their feelings hurt over all of this. It’s history, folks,” said fellow community member Ashley Duke in her letter to The Item. “We cannot change what happened in the past ... we learn about it, we learn from it, we teach our children right from wrong and we move on.”
Commissioners courts in Tarrant and Denton counties voted to remove similar monuments from the Daughters of the Confederacy early this week, followed by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner opting to remove Confederate statues from city parks in recent days.
“I hope the people of this community can come together and acknowledge the oppression that makes up our country’s past and present, and together we can move forward as equal members of this town we all call home,” said Andrew Vierkant. “Tearing down a monument dedicated to praising those who fought against these ideals of togetherness and equality would only be a net positive, and a signal to the people of color in our community that we are ready to move forward and ask forgiveness for the sins of our white heritage.”
County leaders have yet to hint if a motion to remove the monument will be brought before the Walker County Commissioners Court. The next meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for June 22 at the Walker County Storm Shelter, where citizens can voice their support or opposition.
Comments from the story were derived from Letters to the Editor. See a selection of those letters on Page A4, and more online at www.itemonline.com/opinion.
