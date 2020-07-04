Confederate monument not on Commissioners Court agenda, expected to be addressed in public comment period

The agenda for the Walker County Commissioners Court meeting on July 6 was announced on Thursday, but it did not list the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn as an official discussion topic.
However, the topic is expected to be a continual topic for community members during the public comments portion of the meeting, which provided over an hour of discussion during the previous meeting.
“Based upon the discussion, the court will evaluate how to move forward,” Commissioner Bill Daugette said prior to the last meeting. “I think it is wise that the court take the time to hear from the entire community before taking any formal action.”
However, no commissioners have expressed their opinion on the matter in a public setting.
Protesters have been on the town square almost weekly, fighting for racial inequality, while demanding action be taken to remove the monument.
Walker County’s monument was erected in 1956, decades after the Civil War. For some, the monument is a painful reminder of their ancestors’ enslavement and systematic racism. For others, it is a memorial for ancestors who died in the war.
Those wanting to speak on the matter are required to notify the court prior to the meeting.
An agenda item to discuss law enforcement was placed on the agenda, but no context was given to the requested discussion item in the court’s agenda packet.
Action items on Monday’s agenda include:
• A joint election agreement for the November 2020 election.
• A new covered equipment barn at the Precinct 3 complex not to exceed $15,000 and subsequent building equipment not to exceed $9,000.
Monday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 Hwy. 75 N. in Huntsville.
