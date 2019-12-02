Community pays tribute to violent crime victims

Jennifer Schuett was just 8 years old when her life changed forever.
On a warm August, 1990 night in the small town of Dickinson, Texas, Schuett was abducted from her bedroom by a man proclaiming to be an undercover police officer. She would wake up with her throat slashed and in a pile of fire ants, as her abductor left her in the woods to die.
“I laid there hopeless ... I realized that I could not scream for help,” Schuett said to a group of victim families at the 24th annual Walker County Tree of Angels ceremony. “Even at 8 years old, I believed in the power of prayer and I started to pray. I didn’t realize that search parties had been organized and help was on the way.
“My family and I were told by doctors that I would never be able to speak again. But, much to the surprise of my doctors my voice returned.”
Now 29 years later, Schuett spends her time speaking on behalf of victims and their families. Her message hit home for families of 53 Walker County victims that have lost their life due to violent crimes.
The holidays can be one of the hardest times of the year for families and friends whose lives have been forever changed by violent crimes. While most people feel joy and happiness at Christmas, they are often dealing with the pain and suffering that comes from senseless acts of violence.
Law enforcement officers, prosecutors and victim advocates accompanied survivors and victims’ loved ones as they lit candles and hung angels on a tree to honor and remember those individuals in the community whose lives were cut short.
“Unfortunately, the number or ornaments has risen over the last 24 years, but for 2019 there were no angels being added. No one lost their life to crime in 2019,” Walker County District Attorney Will Durham said.
The ‘Tree of Angels’ was initiated in Austin by the People Against Violent Crime organization in 1991 and began in Walker County shortly after in 1996.
