Community members speak out against Walker County's Confederate monument

Nearly three weeks after demonstrations against police brutality and racial inequality began in downtown Huntsville, community members returned to the grounds of the Walker County Courthouse to call for the removal of a Confederate monument that has become a hot-button topic locally.
“I don’t feel like anyone should walk to this courthouse and be ashamed. No one should be reminded, like I am, that our ancestors bled and died in this county,” said Rev. George Oliver, who organized the press conference on the square Friday.
Walker County’s Confederate monument was erected in 1956 by the J.B. Gordon Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy — two years after the U. S. Supreme Court’s decision in Brown vs. the Board of Education of Topeka, signaled an end to Jim Crow laws of the era.
“Many of us are tired of just surviving and surviving just to die,” Oliver added. “We want to live a life more abundantly right in this community, and one of the first things that can be done to help the healing of this community is to remove this monument and offer an apology to the many lives that have lost justice in this courthouse.”
Located on the northside of the courthouse facing 11th Street, the monument reads, “In memory of our Confederate Patriots 1861-1865.”
Amid the recent killings of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, many have called for the removal of Confederate monuments on government property. These memorials have already been removed in Harris, Tarrant and Denton counties.
Huntsville High School junior Kathleen Williams has been one of those community members calling for the change, launching an online petition that had garnered over 2,700 signatures, as of Friday afternoon.
“We hope that the removal of this memorial will be symbolic of the positive changes that need to be brought forth in our community,” Williams said.
Supporters of the Confederate monument have argued that it is an important reminder of history, and that removing the monument would do nothing but erase that history.
“The purpose of placing this monument here was to change how history was viewed and ensure that the evils of the confederacy were celebrated by generations to come,” Williams added. “History has been erased by questioning the validity of the struggles of Black Americans from the founding of our country to present day.”
Professors with Sam Houston State’s history department have also vocally spoken out in opposition to the monument, calling it an “instrument in perpetuating a false narrative called the Lost Cause.”
“Embraced by most white southerners after the Civil War, the ‘Lost Cause’ promoted a fabricated version of history that skewed the true origins of the war and justified the preservation of white supremacy,” said Kristin Henze in a statement on behalf of the university’s history department.
Central to the ‘Lost Cause’ narrative are claims that the federal government’s infringement on state’s rights, rather than the desire of white southerners to protect and preserve the institution of slavery led to the Civil War.
“Despite mountains of historical evidence that disproves these claims, organizations such as the Sons of Confederate Veterans and United Daughters of the Confederacy spearheaded campaigns to erect monuments to this phony history throughout the 20th century,” Henze added. “By presenting a picture of the war as one of northern aggression and the rise of vigilante justice and the oppression of Black southerners as fundamental to the restoration of the South, the ‘Lost Cause’ forged bonds of identity around anti-Blackness and justified racial discrimination and violence.”
MONUMENT IS A ‘HEARTBREAKING’ DISPLAY
The connection to slavery and oppression of Blacks is what makes the Confederate monument downtown so problematic for Huntsville resident Nia Imani Williams, who also serves as the president of the Huntsville Black Lives Matter organization.
“The public display of confederate monuments only serves as a grim reminder of the dark history many black Americans faced before, during and after Civil War America,” she said. “These monuments are in no form or fashion a statement of ‘heritage’ or pride — unless you take pride in the Confederacy’s prominent pro-slavery stance. Instead, they stand in homage to the historic support of slavery, racism, discrimination and hate. To ignore this fact — especially in 2020 America — is pure, unadulterated ignorance.”
THE CALL FOR ACTION
Legally removing the monument could be challenging, and the decision will be left in the hands of the Republican-led Walker County Commissioners Court.
“Removal of the monument allows us to look past the historical, fabricated narrative it propagates and opens our past to inquiry. Only by acknowledging and grappling with our past can racism be thoroughly addressed in the present day.” Henze added.
Those wanting to voice opposition or support for the Confederate monument in Walker County are encouraged to attend Monday’s meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court. While action will not be taken on the item, commissioners have said that they will “evaluate how to move forward” based upon discussions during the public input portion of the meeting.
“The monument is a hot button right now. I think it is wise that the court take the time to hear from the entire community before taking any formal action,” Commissioner Bill Daugette said.
Monday’s meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Walker County Storm Shelter, located at 455 Hwy. 75 N.