Community members speak out against police brutality, racial profiling

It took 8 minutes and 46 seconds to galvanize Americans.
That’s how long a white Minneapolis police officer pinned the neck of an unarmed black man, George Floyd, to the ground with his knee until he was killed.
As tensions bubble over following Floyd’s highly-publicized death, protests have broken out in cities across the country. Demonstrations made their way to Huntsville last week, calling for justice for Floyd and an end to police brutality.
“This is not just about police brutality, this is about stereotyping and racial profiling,” said Anthony Weston, a Sam Houston State University student that helped organize a local rally earlier this week. “Just because a black individual is in a nice car, doesn’t mean he stole it. Just because somebody wears the clothes that they wear or they talk the way they talk, don’t stereotype them to be a bad person. This is every community. All lives matter, but black lives matter until they stop the injustice.”
Weston says that he, along with his close friends and family, have been victims racial profiling and police brutality — some of which has occurred within the past week in Houston.
“I’ve been a victim of racial profiling. I drive a very old car with tinted windows, and they pull me over every time,” he said. “This is not just for Huntsville, this is not just for Houston, this is for all 50 states in America.”
According to the nonprofit Mapping Police Violence, black Americans are 2.5 times more likely than whites to be killed at the hands of police. And in Minneapolis in particular — the city where Floyd was killed — the New York Times found that force was used on black residents at seven times the rate of whites.
However, those rates aren’t as prevalent with policing agencies within Walker County, whose population is nearly 73% white. According to 2018 racial profiling reports filed with the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement, nearly 43% of all traffic stops made within Walker County were of a minority. The data, which is the most recently filed report, also shows that African Americans are stopped half as much as caucasians.
“Our core values align with our acronym — Honor, Professionalism and Dedication,” Huntsville Police Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “Rather there are active protests or not, we serve this community in an honorable fashion by treating people with professionalism. In order to do that, you have to be very dedicated. My message to our officers through this has been to continue doing that. Continue the professionalism, the dedication and upholding those values.“
Some claim that racial inequality is not as prevalent in communities like Huntsville. However, that does not mean that these issues don’t exist.
“I was born and raised in Huntsville and did not experience racism until I left for college,” local resident Servanie Sessions said. “Although Huntsville does not have a major racial problem, we have enough of one to address the issue. I am for peaceful protesting and I am against violence, criminal activity and property damage.
“As black people, we are angry and frustrated with the constant, senseless killings of black people at the hands of white people and having them get away with it. ... Racism is taught, and as long as it is taught and demonstrated, this great country of ours will parish from division.”
Protests like Huntsville’s have been asking for systemic change in police departments across the country, and a small change has been made. Initially, the police officer responsible for killing Floyd, Derek Chauvin, as well as the three other officers present, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were fired. After public outcry and protests, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder, which was upgraded to second-degree murder. As protests continued, the three other officers were charged on Wednesday with aiding and abetting murder.
While the incident involving Floyd occurred over 1,100 miles away, steps are being taken in police departments nationwide to ensure that similar situations do not occur in the future. This includes leaders calling for the complete elimination of no-knock warrants to departments developing plans to increase community involvement.
“The biggest thing is trying to connect to our community,” Lunsfrod added. “Since I became the chief, we have had several meetings with our faith-based leaders and other members of the community for them to ask us questions. We try to be transparent and are responsive to the needs of the community. We have a lot of support from our community and I’m proud and privileged to work in a community that supports us.”