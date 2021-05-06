Community leaders call for togetherness during National Day of Prayer ceremony

U.S. soldiers were fighting in Korea when President Harry S. Truman signed a congressional resolution calling for an annual National Day of Prayer. The purpose was for people to gather in houses of worship to pray for world peace, according to a report from April 17, 1952.
Since 1988 the event has taken place on the first Thursday in May, diligently observed by some and ignored by others. The 70th edition on Thursday was celebrated at the Walker County Fairgrounds after a year wracked by a devastating pandemic, political polarization and turmoil related to racial injustice.
Walker County Judge Danny Pierce, in a proclamation declaring Thursday to be the National Day of Prayer in Walker County, said that prayers could help America overcome these adversities.
“Prayer plays a powerful role in the lives of people in all cultures, religions and backgrounds and serves as a source for spiritual guidance,” Pierce said. “We are united in exercising the freedom we have in prayer to seek guidance, protection and purpose for the benefits of every individual.”
Rev. Reagan Cooksey in a prayer challenge told a crowd of a few hundred people that togetherness is something that we really need today.
“We have far too many things that divide us, whether its race, religion, denomination or politics,” said Cooksey, the pastor of Northside Baptist Church in Huntsville. “We can’t accomplish anything until we are together with a common goal and a common purpose. “We need to come together and the greatest thing we can do together is pray.”
Throughout the ceremony, community leaders led prayers for government, military, media arts, business, education, student ministry, church, family and racial reconciliation. Dr. Alvin Jones, a retired physician, provided the message, calling for a spiritual awakening in America.
“The root cause of our moral decline is the postmodern movement where our ethics are personal and subjective,” Jones said. “The result is a culture that has lost its moral foundations.”
