Community group donates towards delinquent water bills

As suspensions near for outstanding water bills, six lucky households received donations from a guardian angel on Monday.
After a weekend fundraiser event, the 7 OG’s community philanthropic group came together at city hall Monday afternoon to make six $100 donations toward randomly selected water bills for senior citizens.
“We just want to help them out, catch them up,” 7 OG’s president Don Brown said.
As of Monday, 730 accounts are at risk of being shut off due to unpaid water bills, which collectively amounts to $315,000 owed to the city.
The Huntsville City Council passed ordinance 2020-21 in April of last year, extending the COVID-19 disaster declaration and postponing utility suspensions due to non-payment, as the pandemic and subsequent closure of the economy placed financial strain on many households.
The utility shut offs were postponed until August 1.
The delinquent accounts make up 8% of the city’s utility customers, many of whom are behind on two or more billing cycles with an average amount owed of $430.
“When this pandemic was going around, it shut everything down. Everything gradually started opening back up, but people still need money, you give them $1,400 but you pay two bills and your rent and it’s gone,” Brown said. “So what we did will help get them out of the mud a little bit.”
The 7 OG’s started with seven friends coming together in March to serve the youth and the elderly in the community through charitable work. In addition to covering the water bills for senior citizens, the group has held a kids day over spring break, an Easter egg hunt that served 400 kids and awarded scholarships for high school seniors, with plans for a back to school fundraiser in the works.
“When we came up here, the older people had stuff for us to do like this,” 7 OG’s member Marcus Sweat said. “That’s the way we were raised, so we just give it back.”
Any outstanding utility bills as of August 1 will be subject to suspensions. Payments can be made online at www.huntsvilletx.gov/300/Utility-Billing or in person at Huntsville City Hall, located at 1212 Avenue M.
Those that wish to donate towards fellow citizens’ utility bills can also do so online through Project Help, a program provided by the city and the COME Center, at www.huntsvilletx.gov/ProjectHelp.