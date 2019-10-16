Community event to celebrate arts and media

Mercury Chamber Orchestra, the critically acclaimed Houston-based period instrument ensemble returns to Huntsville on Oct. 17 as part of the SHSU College of Arts & Media’s guest artist series.
Presenting works by Bach, Handel and Vivaldi, the evening will include SHSU professor Mario Aschauer. Serving as soloist on two selections, Aschauer will play two early music instruments from the university’s collection -- a harpsichord and a baroque organ.
“It has been too long since we’ve visited Huntsville and Mercury is excited to return to the Sam Houston State campus and to perform with Mario, a wonderful collaborator on early music. This music is very special, and we love to bring it to new audiences,” The orchestra’s artistic director Antoine Plante said.
Ronald E. Shields, dean of the college sees the Mercury engagement at SHSU as the start in a new initiative for Huntsville audiences.
“Bringing professional artists to campus through our guest artist series contributes to the cultural education of our students and also allows members of the community to experience renowned entertainment right here in Huntsville,” Shields said.
Now in its 19th season, Mercury celebrates the power of music – from the Baroque period and more. Conductor and Artistic Director Antoine Plante founded the group along with three friends, with the goal to enrich and entertain audiences with an exciting repertoire of Baroque music performed on period instruments. The ensemble gradually expanded its vision to offer fresh, original performances of a broader repertoire, and integrated multi-media, unique dance, costume and narrative elements into its programs.
The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. in the James and Nancy Gaertner Performing Arts Center. Tickets range from $15 to $30 and can be purchased online at shsutickets.com or by phone at 936.294.2339.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.