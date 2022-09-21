The Sam Houston Memorial Museum and Republic of Texas Presidential Library is pleased to announce its 2022 Photo Contest. There are no residency requirements to enter the contest, which is open to anyone and everyone who is a non-professional photographer and would like to win cash prizes.
The four categories for submission this year are: Animals, Architecture, Floral and People. The deadline to enter is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
The cost is $5 per entry and each photo must have its own entry application. Photographs must be submitted as full 8”x10”, unmounted and unframed with no border. There will be no exceptions. Photos with titles and names printed on the front of the image will not be accepted and entries must be suitable for family viewing. Photographers may enter as many categories as they like without exceeding two photos per category.
This year marks the 13th anniversary of the photo contest.
“As a collaborative endeavor with the community, Sam Houston Memorial Museum & Library looks forward each year to the amazing and creative contributions from all ages and all walks of life,” said Jude Routh, curator of exhibits.
All submitted photos will be on display in the Exhibit Gallery at the Katy & E. Don Walker, Sr. Education Center from November 3 to December 31. The Awards and Artists Reception is scheduled from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 .The winners will be announced at the reception.
The contest rules and entry form(s) can be picked up at the Main Museum, Wigwam Neosho Museum Store, or the Katy & E. Don Walker, Sr. Education Center any time during museum hours or downloaded directly from the museum’s website, samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com.
Please contact Jude Routh with any questions regarding the contest at jlk047@shsu.edu.
