Community comes together for COVID support group

After losing a total of five friends and family members to the coronavirus is five months time, Joshua Crosby found himself at a loss. He recently took it upon himself to form a COVID grief support group to help himself and the community find healing after tragedy.
It started in February, when the virus swiftly took his neighbor’s life within the same day as getting tested. Crosby’s father followed in March and his uncle in April, while his friend’s brother-in-law died the next month and his cousin in July.
“Losing not just multiple people, but losing just one person who’s significant to you is really difficult, from trying to run through a funeral and then going through insurance … If the primary bread winner loses their life, then it can be even more difficult for a family, so I was thinking there has to be someone that I can talk to about this, that I can listen to or I can help,” Crosby said.
Crosby is a Huntsville native and a full time student at Sam Houston State University, studying psychology and human services to become a counselor for teenagers. He’s hoping to pursue his doctoral degree to become a licensed psychologist, however for now, his focus is on addressing the toll that the pandemic has taken on local families like his own.
In the wake of his loss, Crosby spent the later part of the summer and early fall grieving with his family, trying to move past the grief and eventually selling their family home to avoid the memory of taking care of his father in his bedroom.
“I was going to counseling and they recommended getting into a COVID support group, but when I looked for them, there were none in the area, I think Brazos County was the closest one,” Crosby said.
In September, he began reaching out to the community through Facebook to find anyone who could relate and would be interested in joining a support group together. The response was positive, according to Crosby, and the group is now officially comprised of seven members, however, he’s hoping to bring in a few more by early 2022, before approaching churches or community spaces to reserve time for a regular meeting.
“I just really hope that it helps some people get some closure, I can imagine how difficult it is having to go through that,” Crosby said.
In the midst of his first holiday season without those he loved, Crosby notes that it’s his father’s infectious laugh that he misses most. Crosby’s father worked for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for 35 years, felt at home in the outdoors, was an avid fisherman and, more than anything, loved spending time with his family.
Crosby also said he misses their visits to the grocery store every Friday afternoon and cooking their favorite foods together, however, a trip to the store just isn't the same anymore in the political minefield of choosing to mask up. Crosby remembers his grandmother being shaken after a trip to the grocery store shortly after her son’s death, accosted by another customer for her choice of wearing a face mask.
“Sometimes when you’re trying to protect yourself and your family, people in the community aren’t really nice about it every once in a while,” Crosby said. “It can be frustrating, but I find that’s another reason why I want to do this thing.”
Crosby hopes the group will be about whatever the participants need to heal, from advice on how to cope with family or friends that continue to turn a blind eye to the pandemic, even after experiencing loss, to simply providing a shoulder to lean on. The group can also share references for grief counselors or help organize a memorial service.
For those interested in joining the Walker County COVID-19 Grief Support Group, contact Crosby via email at crosbyjosh96@gmail.com.
