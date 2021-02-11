Community coat racks provide for cold weather ahead

As temperatures are set to continue to fall throughout the end of next week, with chances of snow in the forecast, The Sons of The American Legion and the American Legion Riders have the community covered through the icy days ahead.
The Sons of The American Legion and the American Legion Riders coat and blanket drive kicked off last year with a single coat rack, constructed by Legion member Cliff Christianson with CRC Construction. Individuals with excess outerwear or blankets could leave their unwanted items for anyone in need of a warm layer to pick from, free of charge.
The rack was placed outside of the downtown Abby Realty office last winter, due to its quiet central location on the West end of 12th Street. It was the perfect central spot for individuals to discreetly come and go without the pressures of being seen grabbing items for themselves or their families.
“All last year, it was a constant flow of people donating and people picking up,” Abby Realty owner Daiquiri Beebe recalled. The project has since expanded across I-45 with a second location at Firehouse Subs to broaden the reach.
“I think it’s a wonderful service that the American Legion provides by coming up with that coat rack idea,” Beebe said. “Even going to a thrift store can be a lot for somebody that’s on a really tight budget trying to get from work to home to buying groceries, five dollars to buy a jacket is a lot of money for some people.”
“The money that they would spend on the jackets at a thrift store or resale shop, that’s now money that they can put towards putting food on their table,” added Stacy Lawler, member of the American Legion Sam Houston Post 95 and project coordinator for the coats and blankets drive.
Temperatures are set to reach as low as 17 degrees by Monday, and are forecasted to remain low through the end of the week. As temperatures continue to drop, coats, jackets, blankets, socks, gloves, caps or anything that can be spared for the less fortunate to stay warm through this cold, wintry cycle will be in need. Items can be dropped off or picked up at either coat rack locations at 1212 12th Street or 235 I-45 S. in Huntsville.
Businesses interested in participating in the Sons of The American Legion and the American Legion Riders coat and blanket drive are encouraged to contact Lawler via Facebook Messenger for a rack to be placed outside of their business.
“I would love to see it grow to where we have several of them around town to help meet the needs of our community,” Lawler said.