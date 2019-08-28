Community choir to begin 26th season

A local choir is set to make a joyful noise in its 26th season.
Huntsville Community Choir will begin its new season with its first rehearsal September 3 at 9:30 a.m. at University Heights Baptist Church. The first performance is set for Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at First Baptist Church of New Waverly, located at 460 Fisher Street.
“We are very excited to begin our new season,” choir director Cynthia Cross said. “We are a group of people who are dedicated to our community and providing exciting musical shows.”
The choir began in 1994, when two smaller groups from First Baptist Church and University Heights Baptist Church joined forces. HCC is now comprised of over 35 members from 25 local churches. The choir sings at community events, retirement homes and travels to the Tryon Evergreen Baptist Association (TEBA) music festival twice a year.
“TEBA is our largest event of the year when we perform alongside seven other choirs,” Cross added. “Our favorite places to perform are the nursing homes, because we love to bring joy to the residents.”
The choir season will run until the end of May, with nearly a dozen shows throughout the year. HCC performs a wide variety of music including sacred, secular, gospel, show tunes, Celtic and Irish.
“I believe the community should come see us because we perform, good, wholesome and beautiful music,” Cross said. “Attendees will have a great time and will enjoy the different types of music we perform.”
Those interested in joining the choir are encouraged to reach out to director Cynthia Cross at (936) 443-7024 or cynthiakwhr@aol.com.
“Anyone can join our choir at anytime throughout the year,” Cross added. “If you enjoy fellowship or have been a former musician, this is the place for you.”
