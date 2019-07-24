A new committee in Huntsville is gearing up for their first event in an effort to prepare parents and students for the upcoming school year.
The Huntsville Community Educational Alliance Committee was founded in May by local nonprofit director Carmen Irving to ensure children have the support they need to be successful in school.
“If we can help parents, they can help their child and that helps our community,” Irving said. “There are many students struggling in our community and we want to see all of them succeed.”
Irving, who also directs the Roxie Douglas learning Institute, comprised the committee of local community leaders, pastors and retired teachers, working to help parents assist their children in their educational journey.
“I saw the need for the committee because of the struggles ... I have seen students battle at the learning institute,” Irving added. “We know that the children are the future, and we want to make sure they are as prepared as possible.”
The committee will host a parenting workshop Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church. The purpose of the workshop is to combine faith and education, while increasing communication at home, in school and in church.
“We are very excited to host our first event because it will be our introduction to the community and let us show them what our committee is trying to accomplish,” Irving said. “We will focus on many important issues that affect our students' success.”
Parents will be given handouts about mental health and education, while learning steps to support children during their school years. Attendees will go through different segments during the event, with one teaching parents how to help children prepare for the STAAR test and the other teaching parents how to communicate with teachers. Speakers will also discuss Huntsville ISD discipline policies and how to help their children effectively study.
“Many children in our community struggle with the STAAR test and we want to give the parents the tools to help their children prepare,” Irving added. “We have several knowledgeable speakers at the event to help parents combat the issues the children may encounter.”
Attendees will also learn about graduation requirements, applying for financial aid and scholarships and other ways to prepare for college.
Registration will begin at 10:30 a.m., with the event beginning at 11 a.m.
