HUNTSVILLE — Republican leaders across the country look determined to take on the Biden administration's insistence that employers require their workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The topic was presented Monday during a regular session of the Republican-dominated Walker County Commissioners Court by Commissioners Ronnie White (R-Pct. 2), who called the mandate a “vast overreach from the federal government.”
“I’ve had a number of county employees ask me about the Biden mandate, and what the county was going to do about it,” White said. “I’m all for the people that want to get the shot, but don’t force it on the people that don’t want it. No government nor any employer knows what is best for your health.
“To me, the government is bullying people to take these shots. It’s wrong. When it comes to forcing someone to take it or lose your employment, it all comes down to federal money.”
Walker County, which was allocated $14.2 million through the federally-backed American Rescue Plan, hasn’t imposed any vaccine restrictions on its employers. President Joe Biden has said that federal contractors, businesses with more than 100 employees and health care workers would have to get vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face regular testing.
However, the mandate is being challenged by multiple states, which will force the courts to have the final say on whether the mandates are legal.
Since Biden announced the first federal mandates earlier this summer, the number of unvaccinated Americans aged 12 and over has dropped from about 100 million to under 60 million. Health officials emphasize that the overwhelming majority of instances of serious illness and death from COVID-19 now occur among those who haven't received a vaccine.
No official action was taken by county lawmakers.
