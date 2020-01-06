Security is about to be stepped up in a Walker County courtroom.
Walker County Commissioners approved a new security camera system for the Precinct 3 justice court at their meeting on Monday. The new system will replace seven older security cameras, while using existing CAT cables on the new system. Three new IP cameras will also be installed over the current network and support remote access.
“We have had this security system for more than eight years, you cannot see footage on them and they have become ineffective,” Justice of the Peace Mark Holt (Pct. 3) said. “We have even had a truck stolen from our lot, and the current cameras were useless.”
Cameras and other items will be purchased through Anthem Technology LLC of Huntsville at a total cost of $3,166, including the cost of installation. Among the items will be the cameras, a new audio system, a new network and hard drive. All of the items include a three year warranty.
“The new system will be paid for through our justice court technology fund,” Holt added.
Although Anthem Technology asked for 70% of the items and cost paid for up front, the court requested payment following the installation.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court will be Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.