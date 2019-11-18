For years, mobile homes have gone largely under-regulated in Walker County. Especially when a manufactured home is rented out.
On Monday, the Walker County Commissioners Court rolled out a batch of new regulations for mobile home communities — the largest of which is a requirement for the homes to be alongside paved roadways.
“Growth is coming this way, and we have to make decisions to how we want the county to look one, five and 10 years down the road,” Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) said. “RV parks today are different than they were a few years ago … people buy them to live in them, so they become neighborhoods.”
The new regulations would make RV parks adhere to similar regulations to the county’s subdivision regulations.
However, the proposed rules were met with opposition from citizens and even fellow commissioners.
“The rules call for so much more than what is necessary,” local mobile home landlord Scott Killingsworth said. “Theses rules are not fair and a lot of these are overstepping the boundaries of the citizens of Walker County.”
Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) agreed.
“Most of the RV Park owners prefer rock roads, because they are low maintenance,” he said. “Requiring a state built road is possibly carrying it too far.
“I believe we should just let private industry regulate itself. I just recommend that we let these communities regulate themselves with the roads and if it becomes a problem then we step in.”
Commissioners tabled the discussion and are expected to take action at their meeting on Nov. 25.
COUNTY JOINS OPIOID LITIGATION
After a swift executive session, Walker County officials unanimously voted to opt in to a federal opioid litigation — adding its name to a case being brought by nearly 2,800 local governments nationwide.
Walker County will be named one of the representatives, and therefore will be able to have active involvement in formal settlement negotiations with opioid wholesalers and distributors.
The negotiation class would allow the plaintiff local governments to work as a class and divvy up settlement dollars based on a pre-determined formula. It is unclear how much money Walker County would receive out of the settlement.
