Commissioners plan renegotiation of ETJ agreement

On the heels of one of the largest municipal annexations in the Lone Star State, Walker County is now looking for a renegotiation of its extraterritorial jurisdiction agreement with the city of Huntsville.
Commissioners announced during its meeting Tuesday that county and city officials are currently in talks to form a “uniformed” code for new development in the two miles surrounding the city limits.
“What we are looking for is a complete, concise and uniformed code for the two entities to regulate each other,” Pct. 3 Commisisoner Bill Daugette said. “We took our subdivision ordinance and the city’s subdivision ordinance and looked at where we could compromise.”
County planner Andy Isbell said that a couple of drafts have been provided to legal, and talks on an agreement will be presented in a workshop next week.
“When an ETJ is expanded, it’s my opinion that an agreement should come back to the commissioners court,” Isbell said. “This is the time to have that done and we will begin to get the ball rolling next Monday.”
The city of Huntsville recently approved a 7,647 acre annexation, which included Huntsville State Park, three large industrial properties and multiple rural tracts that city leaders believe are primed for development. The annexations also expanded the ETJ further out.
In other action commissioners:
• approved an $18,618.87 grant to implement the statewide automated victim notification system.
• approved the appointment of Sarah Wright to the Walker County CPS Board.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Nov. 18 at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.