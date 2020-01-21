With a 3-2 vote, the Walker County Commissioners Court approved a request by Spear Point Energy LLC. for a letter of no objection, relating to the road design construction of the newest section at Texas Grand Ranch.
The request was related to vertical curve “k” values, which were a point of contention for the court when it arose during earlier development sections. The “k” value or algebraic difference in road grades.
“We propose maximizing the ‘k’ value in the sags to ensure public safety and access to the lots,” Spear Point Energy engineer Brent Wyant said. “We also suggest that we add proper signage to the roadway to notify traffic about a dip in the roadway.”
In a compromise, both the company and the court agreed to design the curves based on Texas Department of Transportation standards, which provide minimum “k” values based on the speed limit. The speed limit the company and court agreed on would be 20 miles per hour along the curves. However, Commissioner Bill Daugette (Pct. 3) and Commissioner Danny Kuykendall (Pct. 1) still voted against the measure.
Portions of the section sit within the extraterritorial jurisdiction for the city of Huntsville, so the request will also have to be approved by the Huntsville Planning Commission and city council.
Other action taken by commissioners included:
• approving the purchase of a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox for the county mail car for $21,397.
• approved the purchase of a steel drum compaction roller for $35,000.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is set for Jan. 27 at 9 a.m.
