Property taxes will rise in all Walker County communities in 2022, even though the tax rate was reduced in the 2021-22 budget the county commissioners court approved Monday morning.
Following a pair of silent public hearings, commissioners gave unanimous consent to a $43.2 million budget that carries a tax rate of 47.99 cent per $100 of the assessed value.
The budget will generate over $2.27 million in additional revenues — a 10.33% increase. Of that amount, approximately $795,000 will be generated from new property added to the tax roll.
The new rate is three cents or 6.7% above the no-new tax rate — a calculated rate that would generate the same amount of revenue from the prior year.
County taxes will increase, in part, due to another hike in area appraisals. According to the Walker County Appraisal District, the average homestead taxable value jumped from $168,585 in 2020 to $182,550 in 2021 — an 8.28% jump.
The average household will see their county taxes jump to $876 per year — a near 8% increase.
Commissioners previously noted that the 3-cent tax rate hike will fund recent pay increases for law enforcement and EMS employees that were granted to be competitive with other local and surrounding jurisdictions. County leaders also adjusted salary scales so that no county employee makes less than $15 per hour.
It is the first tax increase that commissioners have approved since 2014.
The full budget can be viewed online at itemonline.com.
OTHER ACTION
In other business, county commissioners:
• extended the COVID-19 disaster declaration.
• approved a memorandum of understanding between the county’s office of emergency management and Sam Houston State University’s School of Agricultural Sciences for emergency housing for displaced livestock during a declared emergency.
• approved GrantWorks as the professional service provider for projects that will be funded under the American Rescue Plan Act. The county was allocated nearly $14.2 million in federal funding under the act.
• ratified a pre-funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace a bridge on Highlands Road. Under the agreement, the county will fund a culvert replacement on Wood Farm Road.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Sept. 13.
