Upgrading the department’s fleet is considered a top priority on Walker County EMS director John Nabors’ to-do list, and with help from the Walker County Commissioners Court, new technology is on its way.
On Monday, the commissioners approved a purchase requisition with Stryker Medical, totaling $100,714.94, for new cots in EMS’ seven units. The cots currently being used by EMS were purchased in 2008.
“These cots are power loaded … with the push of a button the cot will rise and go right into the truck,” Nabors said. “It makes things safer for our crew and helps with back strain.”
With the purchase, the county was granted $17,500 in trade-in value on the old cots.
In other action, commissioners:
• approved a replat of lots in the Riverside Estates and Wildwood Shores subdivisions.
• approved a proclamation making November 2019 Home Care and Hospice Month in Walker County.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for November 4 at 1:30 p.m.
