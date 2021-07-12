Walker County could soon be back in the bond market as they seek to refund $11.47 million in debt.
The bonds, which funded the construction of the Walker County Jail in 2012, are reaching the midway point of their maturity date in 2032. However, thanks to historic low interest rates, county officials may be able to save up to $1.4 million in payments on the debt.
“The county has an opportunity to see some huge savings,” FHN Financial Advisor Vice President Seth McKinney told members of the Walker County Commissioners Court. “Right now rates are close to all-time lows and no one really knows what they are going to do in the future.”
The county has the option to either execute an advance refunding of the 2012 bonds on a taxable basis now, or wait until February 2022 to refund the bonds as tax-exempt. The county would net an estimated $820,007 if refunding was executed now, while saving nearly $1.4 million if they wait a year.
No action was taken on Monday.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, members of the commissioners court:
• approved a position reorganization that will create the position of executive administrator for the Office of Emergency Management and eliminate the position for the current administrative assistant to the commissioners court.
• approved an NRA Foundation grant, totaling $2,153, for firearm proficiency improvement training.
• added Walker County ESD No. 3 to a joint election agreement for the Nov. 2, 2021 election.
• included part time and fill-in position at Walker County EMS to a pay adjustment plan that was approved last week.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for July 19.
