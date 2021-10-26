HUNTSVILLE — The Walker County commissioners have already committed millions of dollars in federal coronavirus-related relief for public health during the ongoing pandemic.
And now they’re eyeing millions of dollars in additional assistance for public safety and maintenance upgrades, as well as other programs to ensure Walker County is best positioned for a rebound once COVID-19 is a distant memory.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime type of an opportunity,” said Commissioner Bill Daugette, one of the four elected members of the county board of commissioners, which ultimately approves the disbursements.
Walker County was allocated $14.2 million through the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which President Joe Biden signed into law in March, with $350 billion to be allocated to help local governments across the country reeling from pandemic impact.
As it stands now, nearly 10% of Walker County’s funding would cover approximately $1.2 million in reimbursements for lost revenue. However, commissioners are now deciding how they will spend the remaining $13 million.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners heard proposals from department leaders. Proposed expenditures 21 new vehicles for the sheriff’s office, a new chiller at the county’s storm shelter, along with radio and technology within multiple departments.
The county has already received nearly $7 million from the grant, and is expected to receive the remaining portion next summer.
Other proposals included water infrastructure upgrades for area special utility districts, major culvert repairs and a warehouse expansion for the office of emergency management.
Commissioners are expected to finalize the project list during a meeting next month.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Nov. 9.
