HUNTSVILLE — Walker County residents have a chance to voice their thoughts to commissioners about the proposed tax rate before it is officially adopted.
During a special session on Monday, commissioners unanimously approved a proposed tax rate slightly below the prior year's rate, while also scheduling a pair of public hearings for Aug. 30 on the budget and tax rate.
The proposed rate for fiscal year 2021-22 is 47.99 cents per $100 property valuation — approximately a tenth of a cent below the 2020-21 no-new tax rate.
The new rate is three cents above the no-new tax rate for fiscal year 2021-22, and will increase county taxes by approximately 6.7% due to another increase in appraisals. According to the Walker County Appraisal District, the average homestead appraisal jumped from $162,469 in 2020 to $176,267 in 2021, a 7.8% jump.
Commissioners say that the proposed budget will generate nearly $3.8 million in additional revenues, much of which will be used to address salary gaps with employees at the sheriff’s office, jail and EMS, when compared to surrounding jurisdictions. County leaders are also working to adjust salary scales so that no employee makes less than $15 per hour.
A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 30, while the tax rate public hearing will take place 30 minutes later. Both hearings will take place at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Aug. 16.
