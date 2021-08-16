A cooperative agreement between Walker County and the U.S. Forest Service has come to an end.
However, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court said Monday that they are still in negotiations with the federal agency to renew a contract that they say has been one-sided and a burden to the county.
Under the agreement, which was initially signed in 2015, Walker County is under the obligation to maintain forest service roads with participating funds from the forest service.
“They are doing their best to give us these roads,” said Pct. 4 Commissioner Jimmy Henry. “It’s a burden to us, but you do have people that live at the end of some of those roads that are nearly impassable when the weather is bad.”
Walker County has been in disputes with the U.S. Forest Service for years, most notably with the replacement of the Stubblefield Lake Bridge in southern Walker County. The bridge, which was closed in 2017 following Hurricane Harvey, is currently under construction and isn’t expected to be completed until late 2021.
“They used to work with us, but that’s not really the case any more,” Henry added.
COUNTY HOLDS OFF ON BURN BAN
A county-wide burn ban could be coming within the next couple of days.
Members of the Walker County Commissioners Court chose not to place a burn ban on Monday, but noted that one could come if the county’s Keetch-Bynam Drought Index continues to increase.
The Keetch-Byram Drought Index is an index used to determine forest fire potential. The drought index is based on a daily water balance, where a drought factor is balanced with precipitation and soil moisture and is expressed in hundredths of an inch of soil moisture depletion.
The driest part of the county is rated at 590 on a zero to 800 scale, while the average is at 509. County Judge Danny Pierce said that a burn ban will be likely if the average reaches 525.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled regular session of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Aug. 30.
