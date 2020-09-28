Commissioners Court to appoint new Justice of the Peace

Mike Countz will officially step down from the bench this week.
The justice of the peace for precinct 2, who has served at the helm for just under a decade, recently announced his retirement due to ongoing health problems.
“I have really enjoyed it. Serving as the JP gave me an opportunity to do a lot of good things in the community and the people of Precinct 2,” Countz said.
Countz was appointed by the Walker County Commissioners Court in 2011, following the sudden death of Richard Duncan. Prior to taking over on the bench, he had worked his way up through the ranks of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice until his retirement in 2002. He also spent nearly a decade as a detention superintendent for the Montgomery County juvenile probation department.
Nine years following his initial appointment, the county commissioners court will once again appoint a new JP to the elected position, which has remained unopposed on election ballots since 2010. The county’s appointee will finish out Countz’s four-year term, and will be up for re-election in 2022.
The county commissioners are looking to move fast.
On Monday, County Judge Danny Pierce announced that each member of the court is currently accepting applications to fill the vacancy, and will do so for approximately two weeks. Pierce noted that he wanted to have the position filled by the end of November.
Justice of the Peace Courts are part of the state judicial system and serve both as judges and magistrates.
As judges, they preside over Class C Misdemeanor criminal cases, justice court cases, small claims cases and eviction suits where the amount in controversy doesn’t exceed $10,000. As magistrates, JP’s issue arrest warrants, search warrants and seizure warrants. They conduct administrative and magistrate hearings, which include bail settings, arraignments, driver's license suspensions, examining trials, stolen and seized property hearings. Additionally, Justices of the Peace perform marriage ceremonies and perform inquest on deaths that occur when not attended by a physician.
In Texas, a Justice of the Peace does not have to be a practicing lawyer or judge, but must be a resident of the precinct for the last six months and the state for the last year.
COMMISSIONERS APPOINT NEW JAIL DOCTOR
In other action on Monday, county commissioners gave swift approval to a contract with Dr. Steven Antwi for physician services at the county jail. Current physician Dr. Robert Mahaffey announced his resignation from the position, beginning this week.
The new contract will nearly double the pay for the position with Antwi receiving $8,500 per month.
OTHER ACTION
Other action taken by commissioners on Monday included:
• Extending the Walker County Disaster Declaration from the novel coronavirus.
• Approving the write-off of $329,281.87 in debts with Walker County EMS.
• Terminating shot-term shelter contracts with Liberty and Hardin County, as well as the cities of Port Arthur, Port Naches, Groves and Neaderland.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 13.
