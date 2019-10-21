A storm and erosion control measure has been approved for Texas Grand Ranch.
Walker County Commissioners approved a request to allow concrete lining on an existing ditch in Texas Grand Ranch during their regularly scheduled meeting Monday afternoon. The provision will combat erosion and major storm events, steep ditch slopes and sandy soils.
“This provision will create a safe way to mitigate storm water velocities and will be able to combat a storm for 100 year storm rather than a ten year cycle,” said Walker County Planning and Development director Andy Isbell. “In addition to erosion, this ditch will prevent energy dissipation blocks.”
Commissioners also chose not to take action on two potential changes within Texas Grand Ranch. One proposal called for the attachment of a city water main alongside a proposed bridge crossing Prairie Branch near Huntsville State Park. The other proposal would have added six foot sidewalks alongside the proposed bridges. Although the bridge is within the city of Huntsville’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, it would have belonged to Walker County.
“The concern we have is the potential for damage and pipe bursts because the pipe would be alongside the bridge rather than underground,” Judge Danny Pierce said. “We are also not sure whether there will be rails on the bridge. We would like more information from the city and developer before we decide to move forward.”
Other action taken by the commissioners include:
• approval of an emergency medical billing system.
• approval of a request to split a 22.22 acre tract on Vick Spring Road.
• approval of a proclamation celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Sam Houston statue.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court will be Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.
