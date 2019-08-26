Texas Grand Ranch has overcome another hurdle on its way to completing its next section.
Walker County Commissioners approved a variance request for regulations on Texas Grand Ranch at Monday’s session. The request addresses lot width and depth issues within the subdivision.
“We have a three-to-one depth to width ratio in our standards,” Walker County Planning and Development director Andy Isbell said. “The impact on lots are within the cul-de-sacs with small frontage areas.”
According to Isbell, much of section 14 is within a floodplain, with deep lots to address the issue. Developers would like increased space in front of the lots and the ability to sell acreage within the floodplain.
“Home frontage is supposed to be 50 feet for a two acre lot, however, the section frontage is 41-44 feet,” Isbell added. “The alternative to creating depth on those tracks would be to make the tracks wider, but it would eat up more developer frontage.”
Other action taken by the commissioners includes:
• approval of an interlocal agreement between the city and county for the 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant.
• approval of on-site sewage facility regulations for Calvary Baptist Church.
• delayed a decision on employment assistance program.
• delayed a decision of on-site sewage facility regulations for Maria Tamayo.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court will be Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m.
