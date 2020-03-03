Walker County Commissioners confirmed that roads and streets in Texas Grand Ranch are in compliance at their meeting on Tuesday.
According to Spear Point Engineering of Willis, roadways and drainage improvements have been completed in section eight of the Southern Walker County Subdivision Texas Grand Ranch. Section 7.10 of the Walker County Subdivision Regulations requires County approval and oversight to ensure all work is in compliance.
“The work was reviewed by two different commissioners and found to be in compliance with all regulations required,” planning and development director Andy Isbell said. “We have no outstanding issues on the ground or in the report.”
Although Commissioners approved the compliance of the work, it cannot be acknowledged as complete until they have received paperwork regarding the 10% maintenance bond. This will be considered and voted on at next week’s Commissioners meeting.
“I spoke to the developer on Thursday and before the work can be officially designated as completed, we needed to approve this section before they can submit the maintenance bond paperwork,” Isbell added. “The maintenance bond paperwork will be brought back next week as an action item for the court.”
In other action, commissioners also:
• approved an on-site sewage variance request for Calvary Baptist Church.
• approved the purchase of a replacement tractor $17,000.
• approved a $12,500 meal grant for the Walker County Senior Center.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for March 9 at 9 a.m.
