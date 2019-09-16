Commissioners approve economic development partnership

A local partnership will continue to bring prosperity to Walker County businesses.
Walker County Commissioners approved an agreement with the Sam Houston State University Small Business Development Center for over $43,000 to promote economic development among minority-owned businesses.
“We approve this agreement each year, but this is by far the most we have approved,” County Judge Danny Pierce said. “I wish we could do more, because this partnership is beneficial to our entire community.”
The $43,627 check will be paid from the unclaimed property capital credits.
Commissioners also voted to allocate $942 from the South East Texas Affordable Housing Grant Project to the Walker County Senior Center. The grant which was originally for $50,000, went towards the repair of roofing, siding, ramps and septic for low-income families. Of the original amount, $42 remained and the grant accrued interest of $900.
“These improvements were truly life changing for local families,” Pct. 3 commissioner Bill Daugette said. “I am happy we will be able to donate the rest to an organization doing great work in our community.”
Other action taken by the commissioners includes:
• approval of a water filtration system for the justice court three complex.
• approval of Jody Crawford, Blossie Johnson, Jerry Larrison, Clyde Loll, Otis Oliphant, Ed Owens and David Standlee to the Walker County Appraisal District Board of Directors.
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court will be Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.
