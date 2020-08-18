Government leaders across the country are facing mounting pressure to defund police departments, as part of a nationwide effort to reinvent local law enforcement. That includes Walker County.
The county’s commissioners court is in its final stages of approving a $39.3 million spending cap for next year, which includes nearly $9.7 million for public safety and corrections, the largest expenditure in the general fund.
The court is set to adopt a final budget next week.
The movement to defund police started taking hold nationally after George Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis on May 25, sparking protests across the country.
The basic notion of the defund movement is to reallocate funds from police and prisons to services that invest in communities, like education, employment, housing and justice reform. It took form last week in Texas, when the Austin City Council unanimously voted to cut its police department budget by $150 million.
On Monday, Commissioner Ronnie White (Pct. 2) took to the microphone during the public comment period of commissioners court, voicing strong opposition to what happened in Austin.
“You’ve got cities, mayors and governors talking about defunding police departments. We need to look at what the police officers are dealing with,” White said. “They are dealing with an element of people, that if we need to reform then we need to look at the other side too … let’s reform that and try to stop the problem before it gets to law enforcement.
“This is basically a movement against law enforcement, from the way I see it. Public safety is job one, that’s according to our governor and I agree with him. We all need to look at public safety.”
In support, White noted three recent stories, including a story from conservative media outlet The Federalist Papers, which compiled social media posts that were derived from the news of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant, who police say was playing on his bicycle when he was shot and killed by his neighbor.
“If you look at the comments that go along with that, it’s very disturbing,” White added in his comments. One of them said, ‘blew his little white privileged brains clean out of his head #BlackLivesMatter.’ There are a lot of posts like that. “We are very divided in this country and I’m not the guy that knows how to get us back together, but we need to work on something to get us back together.
“I’m not a genius here by any means, but we definitely don’t need to defund law enforcement when we have this type of violence going on across our nation. We need to be looking at other angles to be dealing with these folks before it gets to law enforcement, but defunding law enforcement is not the way to go.”
OTHER BUSINESS
Included in it’s action items, members of the Walker County Commissioners Court:
• approved recommended modifications to the National Highway System from the Texas Department of Transportation. The modifications included adding road segments on US 190 and Hwy. 30, while removing a small section of Hwy. 19 from the system.
• approved a resolution in support of the Senior Center of Walker County and the Texans Feeding Texans grant program.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for Aug. 24 at the Walker County Storm Shelter.
