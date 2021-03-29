Commissioner seeks 10 acres in public-private partnership

Government services could soon be expanded in southern Walker County.
New Waverly Ventures — a group of local business owners — and Precinct 4 Commissioner Jimmy Henry proposed a joint-venture plan Monday that would allow Walker County to acquire 10 acres of land in exchange for the construction of a 7,700-foot roadway. Henry noted that if acquired, the land on FM 1375 East could be used for a new precinct barn, constable offices and an expanded justice of the peace court.
“This has been nearly a two year process to find a landowner that will do an in-kind partnership with the county,” Henry noted. “We are experiencing major growth in Walker County and we are all out of room at our current facility. As the county grows, so will the need for county government.”
Precinct 4 is currently housed on the smallest tract of land when compared to fellow precinct headquarters, located on two acres in New Waverly.
Justice of the Peace Stephen Cole (Precinct 4) stated that the courtroom is not compliant with standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act, with many areas not accessible by someone in a wheelchair. He also noted that individuals often have to park along Hwy. 75 during heavy court dockets, due to a lack of on-site parking.
According to the proposal, the county would be responsible for the labor to construct the roadway. However, New Waverly ventures would provide the base materials and asphalt.
Final approval on the proposal will have to wait though, with fellow commissioners seeking additional time to research the proposal.
“I think it’s an interesting idea, but there is a lot of stuff that has to line up to make it happen,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Bill Daugette said.
“I would like to see us pass on this, develop the process that we need to take and then bring it back to court,” County Judge Danny Pierce added.
No action was taken Monday morning, with an action item expected to be brought back to court in the coming weeks.
OTHER ACTION
Items approved by the Walker County Commissioners Court on Monday included:
• renewals of disaster declarations for the COVID-19 pandemic and recent winter storms.
• the appointment William Goodwin to the Walker County Historical Commission.
• the acceptance of a right-of-way for Walker Loop Road from landowner Roy Lee Walker.
NEXT MEETING
The next scheduled meeting of the Walker County Commissioners Court is scheduled for April 12.
